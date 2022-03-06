In the Spotlight

For some people, working with dogs all day sounds like a dream come true. At Sigonella Veterinary Services, a branch of Public Health Activity – Italy, it’s not all puppy cuddles and playtime. Army Cpl. Angel Romero, originally from San Antonio, is one of the Soldiers working tirelessly to ensure the military working dogs (MWD) are fit for duty.



“My favorite part of the job is that I’m constantly learning,” said Romero, who works as an Animal Care Specialist.



Her thirst for knowledge and dedication to the work have caught the attention of her supervisor, Army Capt. John Brandsma, the branch chief for Sigonella Veterinary Services, also known as the vet clinic.



“Cpl. Romero came to our organization from a deployable veterinary unit at Fort Carson, Colorado,” said Brandsma. “Here at Sigonella, she has had more opportunities to continue to improve her veterinary technical skills and is a sponge for knowledge. She has been a real asset to our team and helps in making sure we have smooth running operations. Her care and devotion to the pets and military working dogs is evident in her work ethic; it’s well worth highlighting.”



Although the mission of the vet clinic is to serve MWDs of Naval Air Station Sigonella and Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, the office also takes care of the Sigonella community’s pets when possible. In some locations, in addition to the typical dogs and cats, animal care specialists may take care of large or exotic animals as well.



In a typical day at the Sigonella vet clinic, Romero performs a variety of tasks, including wellness and sick appointments, emergency visits, medical and dental procedures, laboratory analyses, radiology diagnostics, and all the associated paperwork.



“The hardest part of my job is having to euthanize pets,” said Romero. Fortunately, she also finds moments of levity in her work. “Some patients wake up from surgery procedures clueless, making them very clumsy, so it’s funny to see them try to walk when they cannot!”



In addition to working at the vet clinic, Romero’s collateral duties include being the HAZMAT rep, the TASO rep, and a registered mail clerk.



Romero joined the Army in 2018 in search of a better life. After taking the ASVAB, she chose to become an animal care specialist from her list of options. She completed basic combat training, completed advanced individual training for her position, and was then stationed in Fort Carson, Colo. with the 438th Medical Detachment Veterinary Service (MDVSS), 627th Hospital Center (HC) before transferring to Sigonella.



Romero feels lucky to have the opportunity both to work with animals and to serve her country.



“To me, serving means that I am a part of something bigger then myself and that I am committed to being the best version of myself every day,” said Romero.



Romero has thrived in her time with the Army, and she has some advice for those who are interested in pursuing military service.



“The military is not for everyone,” said Romero. “But if you want it, don’t let anyone say that you can’t do it. There is always a way to make it happen.”



In her spare time, Romero enjoys traveling and going to the beach. Surprisingly, her time here in sunny Sicily has allowed her to begin a new winter activity.



“I have recently found a new hobby that I really enjoy which is snowboarding,” said Romero. “Mt. Etna is great!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 03:29 Story ID: 422417 Location: SIGONELLA, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, In the Spotlight, by Megan Mills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.