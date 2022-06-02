Subic Bay native visits hometown as USS Jackson commanding officer

Photo By Lt.j.g. Alexandra Green | 220601-N-EU544-495 SUBIC BAY, Philippines (June 2, 2022) Cmdr. Brian Bungay,...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Alexandra Green | 220601-N-EU544-495 SUBIC BAY, Philippines (June 2, 2022) Cmdr. Brian Bungay, commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6), poses for a photo on the bridge of USS Jackson while pier side in Subic Bay, Philippines. Jackson, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Alexandra Green) see less | View Image Page

SUBIC BAY (June 8, 2022) – A Subic Bay, Philippines, native is serving in the U.S. Navy as the commanding officer aboard the deployed Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6) that pulled into the port of his hometown, June 2-4.



Cmdr. Brian Bungay was born in Subic Bay, Philippines; at the time, his father was a young Sailor stationed at U.S. Naval Base Subic Bay.



“I’m a Navy brat – my father, Edgardo Bungay, served 26 years in the Navy, retired as a Senior Chief Petty Officer, and was still on active duty when I commissioned in 2004,” said Bungay.



Along with Subic Bay, Bungay grew up in Australia, Japan and California prior to commissioning through the Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) program and graduating from the University of Southern California.



“I wanted to follow in my father’s footsteps,” said Bungay. “His legacy and commitment to service made an indelible mark on me from a young age. I remember as a child going on Tiger Cruises and spending duty days with my dad aboard his ship – always thinking how cool it was. I especially looked forward to eating holiday meals in the CPO Mess because they always had lobster, steak, and lots of desserts.”



Now, Bungay is the commanding officer of USS Jackson’s (LCS 6) Blue Crew after previously serving as executive officer aboard Jackson.



“Assuming command of USS Jackson Blue and being entrusted to lead the finest group of Sailors in the Navy has been the greatest honor of my Navy career,” said Bungay.



On June 2, Jackson stopped in the port of Subic Bay after a successful execution of the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2022 - an annual bilateral naval exercise between the U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy.



“I love the people of the Philippines – they are such gracious hosts, welcoming, and friendly,” said Bungay. “I’m especially excited for my crew to meet the great people of the Philippines and try amazing authentic Filipino cuisine.”



Bungay is one of 24,000 Sailors of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage, across all ranks, currently serving in the Navy, contributing to the strength of our force and the defense of our nation.



“I am proud to represent Filipino and Asian Americans who have served our nation proudly. The diversity of the Navy is a core strength,” said Bungay. “To think that my father enlisted into another country’s Navy because of the opportunities it presented and the values it stood for – his son is now returning as the Commanding Officer of a United States warship. It is absolutely surreal.”



The Philippines visit is a continuation of the relationship as treaty allies, and furthers the friendship, partnership and alliance between the U.S. and the Philippines. The U.S. routinely participates in 300 bilateral engagements a year, from expert exchanges to ship visits, to component exercises and major training exercises such as Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) and Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Sama Sama.



Attached to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, Jackson is on a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the region, and to work alongside allied and partner navies to provide maritime security and stability, key pillars of a free and open Indo-Pacific.



As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed destroyer squadron in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, functions as Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander, and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements.