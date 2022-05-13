Mountain Post to honor fallen Soldiers

By Scott Prater



Mountaineer staff



FORT CARSON, Colo. — To honor and in memory of fallen military service members who have died in the line of duty, Fort Carson will host the Mountain Post Warrior Memorial ceremony at 10 a.m., May 26, 2022, at Kit Carson Park.



Fort Carson has commemorated Mountain Post service members who have lost their lives fighting in support of overseas contingency operations every year, with the exception of 2020 due to pandemic restrictions, since 2004.



Four hundred and seven names of fallen military service men and women are inscribed on the memorial stones at Kit Carson Park, just west of Fort Carson’s Gate 1. The last two inscriptions were added in 2020 – Sgt. Maj. James G. Sartor and Master Sgt. Micheal B. Riley, both Green Berets assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne).



The Mountain Post Warrior Memorial consists of nine stones including the names of fallen Fort Carson Soldiers, and a 10th stone in the center displays a quote from former President George W. Bush. The quote was taken from his address to a joint session of Congress Sept. 20, 2001.



“We will rally the world to this cause by our efforts, by our courage, we will not tire, we will not falter, and we will not fail,” Bush said.



Maj. Gen. David M. Hodne, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, will deliver the keynote address and lay a wreath at the site while honor platoon members will represent each unit on the memorial.



The ceremony is open to the public, however, Fort Carson’s Gate 1 and Nelson Boulevard between the gate and Harr Avenue, will be closed from 9:50 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. for the ceremony.



Motorists who plan to use State Highway 115 to arrive at the post are encouraged to arrive earlier than 9:50 a.m. or use Gate 2, Gate 5 or Gate 6.

