Mobile training team hosts CES Intermediate course for Fort Knox civilian employees

FORT KNOX, Ky. – A unique training event providing civilians an opportunity to further their career growth has come to Fort Knox for the first time – and already, it is scheduled to return.



An Army Management Staff College mobile training team started its three-week Civilian Education System Intermediate Course June 6, the first time ever offered at the installation. However, this is only the first of potentially many future opportunities for civilians to participate, according to AMSC’s CES facilitator, John Kloeker.



“We’d like to set it up as recurring,” said Kloeker. “We could come back here every year if need be, or every two years – a cycle where we come here and deliver classes, and get that rapport built with Fort Knox.”



The AMSC courses are designed to allow civilian employees to develop and expand their careers. The next in-person class is scheduled to take place March 2023. Those interested in enrolling can find prerequisite and course information on the CHRTAS website https://www.atrrs.army.mil/chrtas/.



