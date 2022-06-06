Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mobile training team hosts CES Intermediate course for Fort Knox civilian employees

    Mobile training team hosts CES Intermediate course for Fort Knox civilian employees

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Jenn DeHaan 

    Fort Knox

    A group of Fort Knox civilian employees on June 6, 2022 participate in the installation’s first in-person CES course taught by an Army Management Staff College mobile training team.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 13:42
    Photo ID: 7256400
    VIRIN: 220606-A-BB164-0001
    Resolution: 3522x2415
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobile training team hosts CES Intermediate course for Fort Knox civilian employees, by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mobile training team hosts CES Intermediate course for Fort Knox civilian employees

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Knox

    Kentucky

    CES

    training

    DA civilians

    Civilian Education System

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Kentucky
    CES
    training
    DA civilians
    Civilian Education System

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT