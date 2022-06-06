U.S. Navy Visit to Kuwait Highlights Strong Maritime Ties

KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait – Sailors from guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal (CG 73) and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command arrived in Kuwait, June 6, highlighting the strong maritime partnership between the two nations.



The ship hosted Kuwaiti officials for tours and a formal dinner with U.S. leaders. Kuwait has one of the largest U.S. military presences globally.



"Kuwait is a valued partner," said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces. "Our coast guards and navies remain bound by shared interests in maintaining regional maritime security and stability as well as countering terrorism."



Kuwait currently leads Combined Task Force (CTF) 152, one of four task forces under the U.S.-led Combined Maritime Forces. CTF 152 conducts maritime security operations in the Arabian Gulf.



“Kuwait is leading Combined Task Force 152 with incredible energy and innovation. I see an exciting future ahead,” said Cooper.



Tomorrow, U.S. 5th Fleet’s Task Force 59 will conduct a demonstration of new unmanned systems capabilities at the Mohammed Al-Ahmad Kuwait Naval Base. The demo will involve Saildrone Explorer and Devil Ray T-38 unmanned surface vessels.



“There is great potential for Kuwait to join U.S. Navy efforts to integrate unmanned and artificial intelligence capabilities,” said Cooper.



Port Royal arrived in Kuwait after visiting Bahrain days earlier. The ship and its crew of more than 300 Sailors began operating in the Middle East in May.



The U.S. 5th Fleet operating area encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The region is comprised of 21 countries and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal, and Bab al-Mandeb.

