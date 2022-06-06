USS Port Royal visits Kuwait

220606-N-OC333-1001 SHUAIBA PORT, Kuwait (June 6, 2022) The guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal (CG 73) sits pierside in Kuwait, June 6. The visit highlighted the strong maritime partnership between Kuwait and the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)
U.S. Navy Visit to Kuwait Highlights Strong Maritime Ties
