USS Curtis Wilbur 2021 Bloodhound Winners

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO, CA (May 19, 2022) - The crew of USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) receives the Bloodhound Award for Anti-Surface Warfare (ASW) excellence for the year 2021, this is their third award in the last six years. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Intelligence Specialist Senior Chief Michael Tolbert)

SAN DIEGO – Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet awarded Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) the 2021 Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Bloodhound Award for the Pacific Fleet, May 12.



The ASW Bloodhound Award is awarded to one ship in the Atlantic Fleet and one in the Pacific Fleet each year for exceptional performance in the ASW mission area. Curtis Wilbur was selected for consistently demonstrating technical prowess, high levels of equipment readiness, and the overall level of skill and training of her operators.



“We have the best Sonar Technicians in the Fleet, there is no doubt about that,” said Ltjg. Elijah Vernon, the combat acoustics division officer. “I was able to witness first hand our Sailor’s capabilities and there is no one else I would rather fight alongside with.”



Over the past six years, this is Curtis Wilbur’s third time receiving this prestigious award, previous years include 2016 and 2018.



Throughout 2021, Curtis Wilbur conducted numerous training events, bi-lateral and multi-national exercises, and operations throughout the Indo-Pacific that tested and highlighted the crew’s ability to conduct both strike group and theater ASW. Working alongside regional partners and allies, Curtis Wilbur integrated proven tactics and techniques with emerging technologies to sharpen independent, joint, and multi-national ASW proficiency.