Exchange Teams Up with Disney+ for Military-Exclusive Streaming Discount

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is offering a special discount on Disney+ annual subscriptions, available exclusively to members of the military community.



Service members, military family members, honorably discharged Veterans and all other authorized Exchange shoppers worldwide get 25% off annual Disney+ annual subscriptions when they sign up via ShopMyExchange.com.



“The Exchange is excited to team up with Disney+ to further enhance the Quality of Life of Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “Gathering for a family movie night or catching the latest installment in a favorite series is a great way for military families to come together, and we are honored to help them make magical memories with this military-exclusive discount.”



Disney+ brings you Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic in one place. Shoppers can sign up for the discounted subscription at ShopMyExchange.com/Marketplace.



“We are very proud to team up with the Exchange to deliver Disney’s storytelling to our brave servicemen and women worldwide,” said Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming. “It is our privilege to thank our military members, Veterans and their families for their service with this exclusive offer.”



Available to new and returning users, this exclusive offer will provide discounted year-over-year pricing for Disney+, the flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company. The offer is accessible to U.S. military members and families based both domestically and abroad in more than 80 countries and territories.



Disney+ requires a high-speed Internet connection for best viewing quality. Prospective subscribers must have a ShopMyExchange.com account and be 18 or older. This military-exclusive offer is limited to one discount per ShopMyExchange.com account holder per year. After a qualified customer has used the offer for the initial 12 months, they will retain a 25% discount off the then-current renewal price for an additional 12-month renewal of Disney+.



