NAMRU-D researchers attend 92nd AsMA scientific meeting

Reno, Nev. -- Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton (NAMRU-D) members joined several hundred aerospace professionals from around the world during the 92nd Annual Scientific Meeting of the Aerospace Medical Association (AsMA) in Reno, Nev., May 22-26. Scientists from both NAMRU-D laboratories, the Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory (NAMRL) and the Environmental Health Effects Laboratory (EHEL), attend and presented at the meeting.



The week-long AsMA conference allowed aerospace medicine and human performance field leaders, practitioners, and researchers to present research, collaborate, learn and network across multiple organizations. The conference featured representatives from across the Department of Defense, Federal Aviation Administration, NASA, allied military partners, international aviation organizations, private industry and more. The AsMA mission is to “apply and advance scientific knowledge to promote and enhance the health, safety, and performance of those involved in aerospace related activities,” according to their mission statement. The organization’s vision is to be “the international leader in aerospace medicine and human performance.”



“NAMRU-D is the research lab of choice for the sustainment and enhancement of human performance and protection in extreme and toxic environments,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Walter W. Dalitsch III, NAMRU-D Commanding Officer. “This command – and Naval aerospace medicine overall – has a relationship with AsMA dating as far back as 1929. The Annual Scientific Meeting is a perfect opportunity to demonstrate our unique work in this field, as well as networking and learning from our domestic and international peers and colleagues.”



The 15-person NAMRU-D team was made up of the Command’s leadership and principal investigators who led discussion panels, gave presentations, and displayed a medical research poster. The subjects ranged from physiological studies, readiness observations, performance measurements and more.



Lt. Xan Kaplan, NAMRL Biomedical Sciences department head, attended her first AsMA conference since arriving at NAMRU-D earlier this year. In addition to representing the Command’s booth in the exhibition hall, she also served as a chair for a panel discussion led by a former NAMRU-D teammate.



“As a first time AsMA attendee, I was inspired by the scope of the research being presented,” Kaplan said. “From ergonomics, to cybersickness mitigation strategies, to in-flight physiologic events, there was something new for everyone to learn regardless of their background.”



Dr. Michael Reddix and Capt. Rich Folga were also highlighted by the organization, with both receiving recognition for longstanding support to the aerospace research field. Reddix was presented with AsMA’s Aerospace Experimental Psychologist Lifetime Achievement award. Folga was presented with the 2022 Fred A. Hitchcock Award for career contributions of senior aerospace physiologists demonstrating excellence in operational aerospace physiology. Dr. Rick Arnold, Director of NAMRL, was elected Fellow of AsMA, recognizing his many years of involvement and contributions to the society.



The following panels, presentations and poster were led and executed by members of the Command:



Panel Presentation

o Dr. Michael Reddix: “Aircraft piloting performance after exposure to low levels of chemical warfare agents.”

o Lt. Cmdr. Adam Preston: “Stereoacuity and VR induced cybersickness”; “Oculus et machina: the visual system and its contributors to cyberickness”

o Lt. Sara Sherwood (former NAMRU-D): “Cybersickness mitigation and the need for improved countermeasures”

o Dr. Lynn Caldwell: “Evaluation of suvorexant as an alternative to shorter-acting problems”

o Dr. Karen Mumy: “The physiological and neurological effects of rapid hypobaric pressure fluctuations in an animal model”

o Dr. Michael Decker: “Blood serum profiles of T-6A Texan II instructor pilots across a 1 week flying schedule”

o Dr. Lisa Damato: “Increasing serum proinflammatory cytokines accompany increased levels of fatigue in Tenax II…”

o Dr. Dan Merfeld: “Head on neck tilt perception is modulated by body tilt”

o Dr. Henry Williams: “Effects of cockpit WL, motion, and visibility on incidence of SD in simulated flight”

o Dr. Fred Patterson: “Analytical comparison on NAMRU-D's BHI model with an NTSB identified black hole aircraft accident”

o Stephanie Warner: “Simultaneous exposure testing and development of environmental and physiological monitoring systems”

Open Presentations

o Dr. Peter Le: “Low back fatigue from prolonged "helo-hunch" seating with axial loading”

o Capt. Walter Dalitsch III: ‘Loss of mission readiness: False positive COVID tests”; “Pandemic ration tracking: Predicting pandemic trajectories”

o Dr. Barbara Shykoff: “Respiratory Factors in Human Performance: Effects of flight-relevant inspiratory resistance and restricted chest wall motion on CO2 homeostasis”

Poster

o Nicole Beasley: “Human Performance: Fatigue, Attention: The influence of need for cognition on multiple executive functions”



According to the association, “Aerospace medicine is truly multi-dimensional and international. (The presentations) come from diverse experts who will enhance the world’s knowledge and understanding of the current challenges in Aerospace Medicine and demonstrate an impact on improving the health, safety and human performance of those involved in aviation, space and extreme environments.”



NAMRU-D’s mission is to optimize the readiness, performance and survivability of operational forces through environmental health effects, toxicology and aerospace medical research and development. The command is located on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.



Visit www.asma.org for more information on the Aerospace Medicine Association.