IDANG Engineers to Build Homes in Oklahoma

The 124th Civil Engineer Squadron arrived with nearly 25 Airmen in Tahlequah,Oklahoma, June 5, 2022, to conduct an Innovative Readiness Training mission while building homes for the Cherokee Veterans Housing Initiative.



This IRT is unique in that it is a joint environment with Air National Guardsmen, Air Force active-duty Airmen, Air Force Reservists, Army National Guard Soldiers, Army Reservists, and members of the U.S. Public Health Service.



“It makes me proud for our Airmen to contribute to such a meaningful cause in providing housing for Cherokee Nation Veterans,” said Lt. Col. Timothy Gannon, the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron commander.



IRT missions produce mission ready forces, civil-military partnerships, and stronger communities by leveraging military contributions to give back to American communities.



The training is slated to last two weeks and will include engineering, structural, electrical and plumbing tasks, and general construction work.

