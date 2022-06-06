Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IDANG Engineers to Build Homes in Oklahoma

    Idaho Engineers Build Homes for Cherokee Veterans

    Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras | Nearly 25 Airmen from the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron work to build pallet bridges...... read more read more

    TAHLEQUAH, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The 124th Civil Engineer Squadron arrived with nearly 25 Airmen in Tahlequah,Oklahoma, June 5, 2022, to conduct an Innovative Readiness Training mission while building homes for the Cherokee Veterans Housing Initiative.

    This IRT is unique in that it is a joint environment with Air National Guardsmen, Air Force active-duty Airmen, Air Force Reservists, Army National Guard Soldiers, Army Reservists, and members of the U.S. Public Health Service.

    “It makes me proud for our Airmen to contribute to such a meaningful cause in providing housing for Cherokee Nation Veterans,” said Lt. Col. Timothy Gannon, the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron commander.

    IRT missions produce mission ready forces, civil-military partnerships, and stronger communities by leveraging military contributions to give back to American communities.

    The training is slated to last two weeks and will include engineering, structural, electrical and plumbing tasks, and general construction work.

    Idaho Engineers Build Homes for Cherokee Veterans

