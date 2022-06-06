Idaho Engineers Build Homes for Cherokee Veterans

Nearly 25 Airmen from the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron work to build pallet bridges to access new homes during an innovative readiness project in the Cherokee Nation, Tahlequah, Oklahoma. The subdivision is being built through an IRT mission which produces mission ready forces, civil-military partnerships, and stronger communities by leveraging military contributions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

