    Idaho Engineers Build Homes for Cherokee Veterans

    TAHLEQUAH, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Nearly 25 Airmen from the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron work to build pallet bridges to access new homes during an innovative readiness project in the Cherokee Nation, Tahlequah, Oklahoma. The subdivision is being built through an IRT mission which produces mission ready forces, civil-military partnerships, and stronger communities by leveraging military contributions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    TAGS

    IRT
    Partnership
    Idaho Air National Guard
    124th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Cherokee Nation

