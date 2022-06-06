Alamo Wing conducts 2022 SNCO Induction Ceremony

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas - The 433rd Airlift Wing held its first Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic here on June 4.



The ceremony welcomed new inductees to the highest enlisted ranked tier in the Air Force and commended them for their accomplishments.



Senior Master Sgt. Isabel Spiker, 74th Aerial Port Squadron flight chief of aerial operations, helped to coordinate the ceremony for new inductees to the SNCO corps.



“This ceremony recognizes the hard work technical sergeants have put in to get to this point,” said Spiker. “It’s also to give them encouragement that we’re here to stand and support them as they take on this new lead.”



Chief Master Sgt. Cynthia Villa, 4th Air Force command chief, delivered remarks as the guest speaker and offered words of encouragement to the 433rd AW’s newest master sergeants.



“There is a higher level of expectation and it’s us who are charged with leading that NCO corps and Airmen,” said Villa. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s so rewarding. You’ll be able to see the impact that you have in your peers, your leadership teams and your subordinates.”



Villa also highlighted the important role leadership, family and friends play in supporting Airmen to reach their professional goals and milestones.



“We cannot get into these positions and have the opportunity to put on the SNCO ranks without the support we get from our leadership, our peers and our families” she said. “We don’t get here on our own.”



Villa told the inductees to stay humble in their new role and take care and appreciate the Airmen under them.



“You have a lot of responsibility,” she said. “Take your role seriously, have fun, drive change, make a difference and connect with your people.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Story ID: 422259 Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US