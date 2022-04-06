433rd Airlift Wing master sergeants raise their right hands to recite the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Oath during the SNCO Induction Ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 4, 2022. Chief Master Sgt. Cynthia Villa, 4th Air Force command chief, served as the ceremony’s guest speaker during her visit to the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mike Lahrman)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 12:13
|Photo ID:
|7255997
|VIRIN:
|220604-F-DN745-0040
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|10.08 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alamo Wing conducts 2022 SNCO Induction Ceremony, by TSgt Mike Lahrman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alamo Wing conducts 2022 SNCO Induction Ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT