Alamo Wing conducts 2022 SNCO Induction Ceremony

433rd Airlift Wing master sergeants raise their right hands to recite the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Oath during the SNCO Induction Ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 4, 2022. Chief Master Sgt. Cynthia Villa, 4th Air Force command chief, served as the ceremony’s guest speaker during her visit to the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mike Lahrman)

