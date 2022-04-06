Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alamo Wing conducts 2022 SNCO Induction Ceremony

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mike Lahrman 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    433rd Airlift Wing master sergeants raise their right hands to recite the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Oath during the SNCO Induction Ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 4, 2022. Chief Master Sgt. Cynthia Villa, 4th Air Force command chief, served as the ceremony’s guest speaker during her visit to the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mike Lahrman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 12:13
    Photo ID: 7255997
    VIRIN: 220604-F-DN745-0040
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.08 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alamo Wing conducts 2022 SNCO Induction Ceremony, by TSgt Mike Lahrman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alamo Wing conducts 2022 SNCO Induction Ceremony

    4th AF
    433rd AW
    Alamo Wing
    SNCO Induction Ceremony
    #ReserveReform
    Chief Villa

