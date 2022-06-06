DeCA’s June 6-19 Sales Flyer includes savings related to ‘Thrill of the Grill’ summer meat and produce promotion, Father’s Day, National Dairy Month and more

Courtesy Photo | The Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Sales Flyer for June 6-19 offers customers...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Sales Flyer for June 6-19 offers customers opportunities to save even more by purchasing promotional products. The latest sales flyer features savings specific to events such as “The Thrill of the Grill” summer meat and produce promotion, Father’s Day, National Dairy Month and more. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA's Marketing Directorate





NOTE: To see a video related to this sales flyer, click https://vimeo.com/714426121/d046b098b6.





FORT LEE, Va. – The Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Sales Flyer for June 6-19 offers customers opportunities to save even more by purchasing promotional products.



The latest sales flyer (https://commissaries.com/rewards-and-savings/savings-center/featured-items-sales-flyer) features savings specific to events such as “The Thrill of the Grill” summer meat and produce promotion, Father’s Day, National Dairy Month and more. Shoppers will also see ongoing opportunities to maximize their benefit through the “Stock Up and Save” sweepstakes offering discounts on several participating brands.



“Thinking Outside the Box” (TOTB) features a recipe for Quinoa Protein Bowl. Thinking Outside the Box recipes are dietitian-approved and offer quick, healthy and economical solutions for home-cooked meals. Customers can save even more on the items listed on TOTB recipes.



Also included in the sales flyer are updated Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings and buy one, get one (BOGO) free” deals – and a select group of Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. Many more digital coupons are available through https://shop.commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available for overseas stores. However, overseas customers can also enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for selection and pricing.



Other savings opportunities include the following promotions:



• “The Thrill of the Grill.” From June 6 to Sept. 5, commissaries offer significant savings on select fresh meat, produce and essentials for commissary customers’ grilling events using DeCA’s latest Thrill of the Grill Shopping List. The commissaries’ Power Box program offers 25-30 percent savings on fresh beef and pork packages with a variety of selections available at CONUS stores, including Alaska and Hawaii:



o Tailgate Special Power Box offers about 19 pounds of different cuts of beef and pork – 80-81 percent lean ground beef patties, USDA Choice strip loin steaks (NY Strip) and pork baby back ribs (about two slabs)

o Economy Power Box offers about 15 pounds of different cuts of beef and pork – 85 percent lean ground beef, boneless center cut pork chops, pork tenderloin, USDA Choice bottom round roast or steaks and USDA Choice top round beef cube steaks

o Healthy Alternative Power Box offers about 16 pounds of different cuts of beef and pork – 93 percent lean ground beef, USDA Choice top round kabobs, USDA Choice top round broil, USDA Choice top round for stir fry, boneless center cut pork chops and Choice top sirloin steak

o Fix it and Forget It Power Box offers about 15 pounds of different cuts of beef – USDA Choice chuck roast, USDA Choice top round stew meat, USDA Choice top round London Broil and 80 percent lean ground beef chili meat



• “Serving Our Country’s Finest.” In June, commissary customers will see significant savings on assortment of J.M. Smucker brands including Smucker’s Fruit Spreads, Folgers Coffee, Dunkin Coffee, Bustelo Coffee, Milk-Bone, and Smucker’s Pet.



• “Stock Up and Save.” Through July 3, DeCA and MyMilitarySavings.com are running a joint sweepstakes promotion offering savings on select items in the following brands: Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Del Monte, Heinz, Jet Puffed, Minute Rice, Louisiana Hot Sauce and Red Bull. Shoppers can enter the sweepstakes with an in-store QR code or at https://www.mymilitarysavings.com/contests for a chance to win one of five $500 Commissary Gift Cards. A charitable donation from the proceeds of this promotion will be given to Operation Homefront.



• “Sandsational Savings.” General Mills is sponsoring savings on some of its popular items such as Chex Party Mix, Betty Crocker Suddenly Salad, Annie’s, Cascadian Farm, Fiber One, Epic and Ratio. This promotion includes high-value coupons, premium giveaways, meal solutions and recipe ideas.



• Purina Military Cat Club. Through June 30, Purina Military Cat Club members can access high-value coupons and information on other savings opportunities through www.militarycatclub.com and also enter a contest for a chance to win a cat scratcher lounge. Commissary customers can always save on their purchase of Purina products like Cat Chow, Fancy Feast, Friskies, Tidy Cats, Pro Plan, Beyond, DentaLife, Kit & Kaboodle, Purina One and Whisker Lickin’s. Go to https://www.militarycatclub.com for more information on the sweepstakes contest.



• Military Java Group. Through September, the Military Java Group will introduce its new coffee blend, Stars & Stripes Java – a 100 percent Arabica coffee. The Military Java Group will be donating 50 percent of its profits to the Semper Fi & America’s Fund to support combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families.



Sales flyers offer promotional savings for stateside commissaries on certain fresh produce, meat and many other popular brands across many product categories. Customers overseas are encouraged to check their local stores for discounted pricing specific to their location.

-DeCA-





About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.