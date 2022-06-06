Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DeCA’s June 6-19 Sales Flyer includes savings related to ‘Thrill of the Grill’ summer meat and produce promotion, Father’s Day, National Dairy Month and more

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Defense Commissary Agency

    The Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Sales Flyer for June 6-19 offers customers opportunities to save even more by purchasing promotional products. The latest sales flyer features savings specific to events such as “The Thrill of the Grill” summer meat and produce promotion, Father’s Day, National Dairy Month and more. (DeCA graphic)

