The Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Sales Flyer for June 6-19 offers customers opportunities to save even more by purchasing promotional products. The latest sales flyer features savings specific to events such as “The Thrill of the Grill” summer meat and produce promotion, Father’s Day, National Dairy Month and more. (DeCA graphic)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.06.2022 10:36 Photo ID: 7255785 VIRIN: 220606-O-ZZ999-001 Resolution: 1500x1200 Size: 2.82 MB Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DeCA’s June 6-19 Sales Flyer includes savings related to ‘Thrill of the Grill’ summer meat and produce promotion, Father’s Day, National Dairy Month and more, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.