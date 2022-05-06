Lt. Col. Trapasso Takes Command of 127th Mission Support Group

Lieutenant Colonel Samuel D. Trapasso is the new commander of the 127th Mission Support Group (MSG) after a change of command ceremony at Selfridge Air National Guard Base (ANGB) during the 127th Wing’s June drill.



Trapasso took command during a formal ceremony Saturday, June 4, 2022. He is replacing Colonel Daniel Kramer who will become the new commander of the 110th Wing in Battle Creek, Michigan.



“NCOs and enlisted Airmen, become experts in your field but don’t wait until you make the senior ranks to start branching out, joining committees, even exploring other AFSCs,” Tapasso said, while addressing his new enlisted force for the first time. “What you build now is what you’ll be leading in very short order.”



As the commander of the 127th MSG, Trapasso will lead several squadrons including the Security Forces Squadron, Communications Flight, Force Support Squadron, Logistics Readiness Squadron and the Civil Engineer Squadron. More than 500 personnel are assigned to the 127th MSG.



Trapasso joined the U.S. Army in 1997. He received his commission as an infantry officer in 2002. He deployed to Operation Iraqi Freedom 2004 through 2006. After a two-year service break, in 2008 he joined the Vermont Air National Guard in serving in various roles. Trapasso came to Selfridge ANGB in 2017 and served here as Security Forces Squadron commander and Force Support Squadron commander.

