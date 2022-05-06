Army Reserve in Puerto Rico, Working together towards readiness

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico—For the 1st Mission Support Command maintaining high levels of readiness has always been a top priority because in an increasingly volatile and uncertain world, the total Army must be postured to shape the global security environment while remaining ready to fight and win the Nation’s wars.



Army Readiness is based on four pillars of manning, training, equipping, and leader development and is benchmarked against the ability to meet operational demand requirements.



As a result, the command conducts an annual Yearly Training Brief workshop, allowing battalion and company commanders to discuss training concepts, philosophies, and challenges with the division and brigade commanders.



More than 180 service members from different units of the U.S. Army Reserve in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands gathered at the command’s headquarters and joined virtually for this year’s YTB workshop, June 1-5.



In hopes of getting all the commanders on the same wavelength, the G3/5/7 members provided an overview of the fundamental concepts of the Army’s training doctrine as described in the Field Manual 7-0, said Maj. Miguel Alexander Araujo Nieves, 1st MSC G3/5/7.



“We had each company develop a full schedule to ensure predictability for their service members and their families and employers,” said Maj. Araujo. “We also gave out a capability assessment so they can know where each company needs assistance.”



The 1st MSC mobilization readiness officer consolidated the capability assessment of each company, battalion, and brigade to implement readiness strategies.



“This YTB is about identifying where our units are today, what their capabilities are, and how ready they are to deliver those capabilities,” said Maj. Heath Dickinson, 1st MSC mobilization readiness officer. “With that information, we can look at their training plans to make sure they are progressing or have a plan to progress while considering their current level of capabilities.”



Maj. Dickinson stressed the importance of having adequate personnel in the proper position so the unit can be fully trained hence improve its readiness.

“We implemented U.S. Army Reserves training guidance which states how we will generate forces in five years,” said Maj. Dickinson. “In the YTB, everybody is working together, synchronizing calendars and focusing together on how we will help our units improve their readiness so they could do their job if called.”



Today, the 1st MSC G8 has a Road to Budget workshop scheduled to begin after the YTBs, intended to capture requirements and employ resources efficiently and most effectively.



“Although the product is the training, really the essence of what we are accomplishing is just having time together to know one another and isolate a few days from our civilian jobs to do the Army mission,” Col. Andrew H. Robertson, 210th Regional Support Group commander.



Col. Robertson, who assumed command of the brigade in May, expressed words of pride towards the command. “The initial brief I received from my folks was very impressive, and I’m honored to be part of the 1st MSC family,” said Col. Robertson, a native of Mississippi, “the birthplace of Elvis Presley,” as he said.

