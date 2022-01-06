FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico—More than 180 service members from different units of the U.S. Army Reserve in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands gathered at the command’s headquarters for the Yearly Training Brief workshop, June 1-5. Col. Carlos Caceres, 1st Mission Support Command commanding officer, stands in front of the YTB audience.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2022 Date Posted: 06.05.2022 13:57 Photo ID: 7254193 VIRIN: 220601-A-XA253-397 Resolution: 6720x3776 Size: 7.54 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve in Puerto Rico, Working together towards readiness, by SGT Halayla Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.