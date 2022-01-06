Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve in Puerto Rico, Working together towards readiness

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Halayla Vega 

    1st Mission Support Command

    FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico—More than 180 service members from different units of the U.S. Army Reserve in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands gathered at the command’s headquarters for the Yearly Training Brief workshop, June 1-5. Col. Carlos Caceres, 1st Mission Support Command commanding officer, stands in front of the YTB audience.

