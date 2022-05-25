Developmental Pediatrics Team Visits Vandenberg

The 30th Medical Group hosted a developmental pediatrics workshop at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 25, 2022.



Developmental Pediatrics delivers specialty treatment to families that have children with developmental, mental health and learning disabilities. The Air Force Developmental Behavioral Family Readiness team hosted a workshop to introduce information on the different programs that assist parents with special needs children. The workshop serves military families by directing and connecting them with services to help with their children’s developmental and behavioral needs.



“Sitting in this workshop made me feel a bit more relieved, knowing that there are so many programs and options available,” said Staff Sgt. Agueda Leleua, 30th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance mechanic, whose daughter was recently diagnosed with autism. “This program is really great. The people that are on the developmental pediatrics team really do care about your child care, how you’re feeling and your needs.”



For the last two years, the developmental pediatrics team has visited Vandenberg to assist the families with special needs children.



“We help support the local team of pediatric providers, nurses, and special needs coordinators to address families concerns,” said Col. Eric M. Flake, Joint Base Lewis-McChord development- behavioral family readiness center medical director. “We provide high quality evaluations and best practices recommendations to help minimize behavior problems and augment a child's development.”



Flake explained that the Air Force DBFRC is the Surgeon Generals strategic program to help all families have the necessary medical developmental and behavioral support anywhere in the world.



“This will allow them to receive the necessary medical care using innovative hub and spoke services to minimize denials or the necessity of them being reassigned to another base because the current base cannot support their medical needs,” Flake said.



The Space Force realizes that not every community will be able to provide extensive services to help families with special needs children. The DBFRC has the capabilities to perform developmental evaluations, help with treatment planning, and coordinate with autism spectrum disorder and non-autism spectrum disorder specific services. This ties into behavioral analysis, counseling, special education advocacy and more.



To receive help, contact your primary care manager to refer you for DBFRC assistance. They will review the information and a virtual appointment will be made.

