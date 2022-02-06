Exchange Teaming Up with Warner Bros. for Free Advanced Screening of ‘Elvis’ at Select Military Installations

Photo By Marisa Conner | Troops and families at select military locations will have the opportunity to see a...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Troops and families at select military locations will have the opportunity to see a free screening of the new film “Elvis” in advance of its release date, thanks to the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Reel Time Theaters and Warner Brothers. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Almost two weeks before the new release “Elvis” hits movie theaters in the U.S., the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Warner Brothers are bringing military-exclusive screenings of the film to more than 20 Army posts and Air Force bases.



The free showings will occur on June 11 at the following Exchange Reel Time Theater locations:





• Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar

• Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait

• Aviano Air Base, Italy

• F.E. Warren Air Force Base

• Fort Huachuca

• Fort Irwin

• Fort Jackson

• Fort Knox

• Fort Leonard Wood

• Fort Polk

• Fort Rucker

• Goodfellow Air Force Base

• Grand Forks Air Force Base

• Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan

• Kaiserslautern Military Community, Germany

• West Point U.S. Military Academy

• Lackland Air Force Base

• Malmstrom Air Force Base

• Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium

• U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Family and Troop locations, South Korea

• U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Germany

• Vilseck (Rose Barracks), Germany

• Yokota, Japan





The Baz Luhrmann film stars Austin Butler and Tom Hanks and explores the life and music of Elvis Presley through his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Col. Tom Parker. “Elvis” will be released in U.S. theaters on June 24.



“‘The King’ is likely the most famous singer to have served our Nation, so this free screening should be especially meaningful,” said the Exchange’s Director/CEO Tom Shull. “It is truly an honor to partner with Hollywood’s biggest movie studios to bring exclusive advanced showings like this to the communities the Exchange is honored to serve.”



This is the second free screening of a major motion picture at Reel Time Theaters this year, after the Channing Tatum movie “Dog” in February.



Moviegoers can follow their local Exchange’s Facebook page for more information on “Elvis” show times and ticket reservations.



