Carson honors volunteers for their service

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Gloria Harlan, a volunteer with the Fort Carson Religious...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Gloria Harlan, a volunteer with the Fort Carson Religious Support Office, receives the Exemplary Volunteer Service Award from Maj. Gen. David M. Hodne, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, during the annual Volunteer Awards Ceremony May 18, 2022, at the Elkhorn Conference Center. Shelley Hodne, center, participated in the awards presentation. (Photo by Eric E. Parris) see less | View Image Page

By Eric E. Parris



Fort Carson Public Affairs Office



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Leaders and community members came together to honor volunteers for their service and commitment during the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson annual Volunteer Awards Recognition Ceremony May 18, 2022, at the Elkhorn Conference Center.



Twenty-seven volunteers were recognized for their service to Fort Carson and local communities.



“Volunteers exist everywhere in our community,” said Maj. Gen. David M. Hodne, commanding general, 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson. “Our volunteers here today are inspiring. They roll their sleeves up every day to keep our community and our Army ready. Our volunteers commit themselves to make tomorrow’s community a better place.”



Volunteers’ service has contributed to what makes Fort Carson the ‘Best Hometown in the Army,’ Hodne said. And they continue to enhance the quality of life on the Mountain Post.



Volunteers, who are Soldiers, spouses, Family members and civilians, were recognized with the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Volunteer Group of the Year, Exemplary Volunteer Service Award, Youth Volunteer of the Year and Volunteer of the Year awards.



The ceremony provided an opportunity to honor their service.



“We wanted to recognize the service, commitment and dedication of the Fort Carson volunteers,” said Celsa Day, Fort Carson Army Volunteer Corps program manager. “It’s important to showcase the service our volunteers are providing.”



During 2021, volunteers contributed 40,000 hours of service, which saved Fort Carson more than $1.1 million in labor and in other cost-related areas.



Fort Carson currently has more than 6,000 registered volunteers.



Volunteers serve in organizations on post such as the American Red Cross, Soldier and Family readiness groups, the Fort Carson Thrift Shop and Child Youth Services. In the local community, they serve with organizations such as the Habitat for Humanity, Care and Share Food Bank, Silver Key Senior Services, Humane Society and other nonprofit organizations.



Deanna Tuley, who volunteers with the American Red Cross at Evans Army Community Hospital (EACH), received an Exemplary Volunteer Service Award (EVSA). Her time is spent providing support to staff and patients with her companion, Penny, a golden retriever therapy dog.



Tuley volunteered more than 300 hours in 2021 and has been a volunteer with the Red Cross since 2009. Penny has volunteered with Tuley since 2019.



As a volunteer, Tuley has seen what a difference she and Penny have made.



“It makes a difference with the dog and people with the smiles you see on their faces,” Tuley said. “They all know Penny.”



Giving of yourself with other volunteers has its rewards, too.



Sgt. Ashley Wagner, a radiology technologist at EACH, volunteered with the FRG at EACH. She received the EVSA for her service.



Wagner said she enjoys being around other volunteers.



“They’re generally happy people,” she said.



As a volunteer, she has a simple philosophy.



“Leave it better than you found it, and volunteering is one of the easiest ways to do that,” Wagner said.



Volunteers give of themselves to make their community a better place.



“It’s important to recognize these volunteers because they don’t do it for the recognition,” Day said. “They really feel that it’s important to pay forward to the community to do their part within the community.”



And their efforts can inspire and motivate others.



“All the volunteers recognized today are invaluable to our community,” Hodne said. “Their daily heroic efforts are inspiring and should motivate all of us.”