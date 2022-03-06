MIDPAC Changes Command, Transitions to Operational Role

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – Capt. Joe Ring relieved Rear Adm. Tim Kott as Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific (MIDPAC) during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Hawaii, June 3.



The ceremony marked a formal transition of MIDPAC from a dual-hatted command aligned with Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) to a single operationally focused battle staff that will oversee and operate with Hawaii-based surface ships.



The new command designation for MIDPAC will provide an agile and unique operational force structure aligned with Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet (C3F) and Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP), and will significantly expand the command’s role beyond maintenance and training. In the new force structure, CNSP maintains administrative control of MIDPAC, and operational control belongs to C3F.



The ceremony provided an opportunity for Kott to thank members of the MIDPAC staff who helped support Navy Region Hawaii and accelerate the transition of MIDPAC to its new role.



“It’s been an honor and privilege to lead the talented men and women who make up the MIDPAC team,” said Kott. “Capt. Ring is the right naval officer to lead this important transition for MIDPAC and I’m confident that it will have a positive impact on the Surface Force and our posture in the Indo-Pacific.”



Ring said he looks forward to the opportunities ahead and embraces the challenges of leading the transition of the newly-aligned MIDPAC team.



“I am privileged to lead this amazing team and look forward to the opportunities and challenges that are ahead,” said Ring. “I am honored to take the watch from Admiral Kott following his highly successful command. My focus will be to generate combat-ready ships for the operational commander, and operate them utilizing dynamic and innovative concepts to sustain our competitive edge in the Indo-Pacific and defend the homeland.”



MIDPAC is responsible for the manning, training and maintenance of all surface ships homeported at JBPHH, Hawaii, and exercises operational control of assigned forces. This re-alignment will result in heightened readiness for sustained combat operations at sea.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 15:02 Story ID: 422143 Location: HI, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MIDPAC Changes Command, Transitions to Operational Role, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.