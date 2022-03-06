17th CPTS welcomes new commander

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- The 17th Comptroller Squadron conducted a change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, June 3.



The 17th CPTS welcomed incoming commander, Maj. Justin Moore, and thanked outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Kara Taylor, for her hard work and dedication.



The 17th CPTS is responsible for maximizing installation resources and delivering premier financial management services for the entire 17th Training Wing.

