    17th CPTS welcomes new commander

    17th CPTS welcomes new commander

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kara Taylor, 17th Comptroller Squadron outgoing commander,

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- The 17th Comptroller Squadron conducted a change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, June 3.

    The 17th CPTS welcomed incoming commander, Maj. Justin Moore, and thanked outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Kara Taylor, for her hard work and dedication.

    The 17th CPTS is responsible for maximizing installation resources and delivering premier financial management services for the entire 17th Training Wing.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
