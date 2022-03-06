Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th CPTS welcomes new commander

    17th CPTS welcomes new commander

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kara Taylor, 17th Comptroller Squadron outgoing commander, (right) relinquishes command to Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, during the 17th CPTS change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, June 3, 2022. Passing the guidon physically represents the symbolism of passing the squadron responsibilities to the next commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 14:35
    Photo ID: 7252749
    VIRIN: 220603-F-MU509-1021
    Resolution: 5931x4237
    Size: 927.26 KB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17th CPTS welcomes new commander, by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    17th CPTS welcomes new commander

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    Goodfellow AFB
    17th Comptroller Squadron

