U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kara Taylor, 17th Comptroller Squadron outgoing commander, (right) relinquishes command to Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, during the 17th CPTS change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, June 3, 2022. Passing the guidon physically represents the symbolism of passing the squadron responsibilities to the next commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams)

Date Taken: 06.03.2022
This work, 17th CPTS welcomes new commander, by A1C Sarah Williams