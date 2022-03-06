Get Pumped Up! Shoppers Can Win More Than $2,500 in ‘Bulk Up With Gronk’ Photo Contest

Courtesy Photo | Facebook-friendly version: This sweepstakes is the ultimate flex! Exchange shoppers...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Facebook-friendly version: This sweepstakes is the ultimate flex! Exchange shoppers can show off their best bulked-up self for a chance to win their share of more than $2,500 in the Procter & Gamble and @shopmyexchange’s Bulk Up With Gronk Photo Contest. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers can get pumped up for a chance to win their share of more than $2,500 in prizes in the Procter & Gamble Bulk Up With Gronk Photo Contest sponsored by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.



Through June 30, authorized shoppers 18 and older worldwide can submit a photo of their best bulked-up self to ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to win the grand prize—a Yeti package and P&G laundry products, valued at $1,150. Two runners-up will each receive a signed jersey from NFL tight-end Rob Gronkowski and P&G laundry products, valued at $650 each.



“Get in those last-minute push-ups, because this is a contest you don’t want to miss,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Our service members stay ready and resilient all year and this contest is another way the Exchange honors the commitment of the military community.”



All entries will be judged based on originality, creativity and appropriateness to the contest theme. No purchase is necessary to win, and entrants need not be present to win. Winners will be selected on or about July 8. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for the official contest rules.



