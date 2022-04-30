Finding treasure on post

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — A Soldier and his family enjoy a game during the Fort Carson...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — A Soldier and his family enjoy a game during the Fort Carson Spring Flea Market and Festival April 30, 2022, at Iron Horse Park. (Photo by Walt Johnson) see less | View Image Page

By Walt Johnson



Mountaineer staff



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson Soldiers, Family members and members of the Colorado Springs community packed Iron Horse Park April 30, 2022, to take part in the Fort Carson Spring Flea Market and Festival.



The event was sponsored by the Directorate of Family, and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Special Events office in conjunction with the Month of the Military Child. The event featured bounce houses, over 40 vendors and a variety of food and beverage vendors.



Brandy Foe, DFMWR special events coordinator, said the idea of the flea market and festival came about after months of planning and coordination with the vendors and the Month of the Military Child organizers.



“When we began planning for this event, we knew we wanted it to be something that would be fun, educational and would provide activities that would include Military children and ensure they would have an enjoyable time,” said Foe. “We were very confident that combining the flea market with the festival would be a great way to help people promote their products and services.”



She said the objective of the program was to give post families and the civilian community of Colorado Springs a fun festival and fun carnival activities to celebrate the Month of the Military Child. They also wanted to give people a chance to buy and sell items at the flea market.



Fort Carson Soldier Andrew Hudgeons and his Family joined friends at the event because they thought it would be a great family outing. Many families found the inflatable houses and the exhibits from DFMWR, the library and other vendors that helped make the event special.



“This is one of the better events we have been to in our nine years in the military,” said Hudgeons. “We especially enjoy the fact that we can split parental duties in that one parent can watch the kids enjoy themselves while the other parent can see what the vendors have to offer. There was also good food vendors here, and we just look at it as a good family friendly event.”



Raquel Wood said she and two of her friends came to the post from the Colorado Springs community to “check out the festival and flea market.” She said she doesn’t get to enjoy the people and Fort Carson community, so they jumped at the chance to be at the event.



“We don’t get a chance to enjoy the people and events at Fort Carson, so we were happy we could be here for this one. There were lots of great vendors, and we found some things we really needed. We got a bag full of stuff, and I am glad that I came,” Wood said.