BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. --

The 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, June 2, 2022. Audience members watched as Lt. Col. Matthew S. Spinelli assumed command from Lt. Col. Matthew W. Guasco.



Col. Jaime I. Hernandez, 753rd Test and Evaluation Group commander, officiated the ceremony and led the symbolic change of leadership by the passing of the 49th TES guidon from the outgoing commander to the incoming.



The Change of Command ceremony is deeply rooted in military tradition, predating the Norman Conquest of England. It is a visible means of handing the reign of command to the new commander. As the unit guidon is exchanged, it represents the responsibility associated with the unit being surrendered and then accepted.



The ceremony itself is simple and direct. The departing commander faces the reviewing officer, salutes, and says “Sir, I relinquish my command.” He then steps aside and the new commander takes his place before the reviewing officer. He salutes and states “Sir, I assume command,” and accepts the guidon, thus marking the beginning of a new command.



The ceremony concluded with the singing of The Air Force Song. Shortly after, Spinelli’s name was officially added to the B-52H Stratofortress that served as a backdrop for the Change of Command.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 10:11 Story ID: 422108 Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron welcomes new commander, by A1C William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.