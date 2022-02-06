Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Test and Evaluation Squadron welcomes new commander

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class William Pugh 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. --
    The 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, June 2, 2022. Audience members watched as Lt. Col. Matthew S. Spinelli assumed command from Lt. Col. Matthew W. Guasco.

    Col. Jaime I. Hernandez, 753rd Test and Evaluation Group commander, officiated the ceremony and led the symbolic change of leadership by the passing of the 49th TES guidon from the outgoing commander to the incoming.

    The Change of Command ceremony is deeply rooted in military tradition, predating the Norman Conquest of England. It is a visible means of handing the reign of command to the new commander. As the unit guidon is exchanged, it represents the responsibility associated with the unit being surrendered and then accepted.

    The ceremony itself is simple and direct. The departing commander faces the reviewing officer, salutes, and says “Sir, I relinquish my command.” He then steps aside and the new commander takes his place before the reviewing officer. He salutes and states “Sir, I assume command,” and accepts the guidon, thus marking the beginning of a new command.

    The ceremony concluded with the singing of The Air Force Song. Shortly after, Spinelli’s name was officially added to the B-52H Stratofortress that served as a backdrop for the Change of Command.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 10:11
    Story ID: 422108
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron welcomes new commander, by A1C William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    munitions
    Barksdale
    Air Force
    award
    Change of Command
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2BW
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale

