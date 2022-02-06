Servicing support for Airmen assigned to Space Force fully operational

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command reached Full Operational Capability for its Servicing Major Command support to Space Force-assigned Airmen, June 1, 2022.



As the Servicing MAJCOM, AFMC is accomplishing the roles and responsibilities traditionally performed by a major command for the Airmen supporting the Space Force. These major command functions include, but are not limited to, providing policy guidance; professional development opportunities/guidance; developmental team representation; and functional-specific roles.



AFMC declared Initial Operational Capability on Oct. 1, 2021, and has since been completing final actions and processes identified in a programming plan that outlined the AFMC functional support for Airmen assigned to the United States Space Force.



AFMC reached FOC four months ahead of schedule when all assigned functional areas became fully supported by AFMC, and the organization hired all of the positions required to provide servicing major command support to Space Force Airmen.



Airmen at USSF installations continue to be serviced by their local Military Personnel Flight and Civilian Personnel Office, and the Air Force Personnel Center continues to provide service to all Airmen at Space Force installations.



Approximately 8,000 Airmen assigned to Space Force installations and units are being serviced by AFMC.



The Department of the Air Force created this unique and first-time Servicing MAJCOM structure in October 2020 to ensure Airmen assigned to the Space Force receive the same force development opportunities, functional and administrative support as those at U.S. Air Force installations.

