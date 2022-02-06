Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFMC reaches FOC as USSF Servicing MAJCOM

    AFMC reaches FOC as USSF Servicing MAJCOM

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Michele Ruff 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Air Force Materiel Command reached Full Operational Capability for its Servicing Major Command support to Space Force-assigned Airmen, June 1, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 14:14
    Photo ID: 7250486
    VIRIN: 220602-F-jt962-1001
    Resolution: 936x576
    Size: 55.09 KB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMC reaches FOC as USSF Servicing MAJCOM, by Michele Ruff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Servicing support for Airmen assigned to Space Force fully operational

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSF
    afmc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT