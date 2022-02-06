USS George Washington's First DMAP Sailor

By Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Julianna J. Fisher, USS George Washington Public Affairs



NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (May 25, 2022) - The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) advanced its first Sailor under the Navy Detailing Marketplace Assignment Policy Program (DMAP) during a ceremony held at the Mariners Museum, May 25, 2022.



Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 2nd Class (AW/SW) Terrence J. Spencer, from Benton Harbor, Michigan, assigned to the engineering department aboard George Washington, was the first Sailor promoted under the DMAP program on the ship.



“It’s an honor to be the first on this ship to be a part of the DMAP program,” said Spencer. “I hope other Sailors take this great opportunity.”



DMAP offers Sailors incentives to stay at sea in critical operational billets. After a Sailor’s first sea tour they can volunteer to serve an additional three years at sea and be promoted to the journeyman level E-5.



“It’s an opportunity for Sailors to invest in the Navy and for the Navy to invest in its Sailors,” said Chief Navy Counselor Dalila Rodriguez, a career counselor aboard the ship. “Extra money, extended sea pay, and advancement are incentives for shipboard operational rates.”



The two programs that junior Sailors are be eligible for are Advance-to-Position (A2P) and Command Advance-to-Position (CA2P).



A2P gives E-4 Sailors qualified for E-5 a chance to apply to a different Sea Duty assignments and, once selected, Sailors are advanced to that paygrade upon arrival to a new command.



Spencer was eligible for CA2P, which allows commanding officers to keep top performers. It also allows for geolocation stability for Sailors.



“ABF2 Spencer is a huge attribute to our shop; he is curremtly updating over a million pieces of equipment for 2,400 spaces,” said Lt. Cmdr. David D. Williams, the ship maintenance material management officer. “We are so thankful for his continued hard work for our department.”



Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel), Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling), Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical), and Culinary Specialist are the first rates to be a part of the program. The 12 remaining sea-intensive rates will be phased-in, along with other enlisted ratings, as the program develops.



“DMAP allows you to stay in longer and advance at the same time,” said Spencer. “I’m excited about the positive effects it will have on my naval career.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 14:48 Story ID: 422051