Naval Hospital Jacksonville opens Lactation Pod for Moms

Photo By Deidre Smith | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 26, 2022) - Lt. Cmdr. Christine Higgins and husband Jermaine...... read more read more Photo By Deidre Smith | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 26, 2022) - Lt. Cmdr. Christine Higgins and husband Jermaine Higgins, use the lactation pod at Naval Hospital Jacksonville to feed their two-week-old twins. Higgins, a native of Providence, Kentucky, says, “This is a clean and convenient space added to the hospital for new moms to breastfeed.” The hospital also offers “Milky Way” rooms for pumping or breastfeeding, located at Labor and Delivery (5th floor) and the Pediatric Clinic (1st floor). NH Jacksonville was the first hospital on Florida’s First Coast to earn Baby Friendly designation from Baby Friendly USA. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax see less | View Image Page

Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville now offers a lactation pod (for breastfeeding mothers) on the second floor near Family Medicine, Ophthalmology, and General Surgery.



“Breastfeeding is one of the most effective preventive measures a mother can take to protect the health of her infant and herself,” said Rachel Hinckley, a lactation consultant at NH Jacksonville. “Our lactation pod and onsite “Milky Way” room allow moms the comfort of pumping or breastfeeding in private.”



In addition to the lactation pod, the hospital offers a “Milky Way” room on its 5th floor and a private room in its Pediatrics Clinic (1st floor). For active duty moms, who receive care at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville, a private room is also available for pumping or breastfeeding.



According to The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), breast milk is the preferred feeding for all infants for at least the first 12 months of life.



NH Jacksonville was the first hospital on Florida’s First Coast to earn the prestigious Baby Friendly designation from World Health Organization and UNICEF. Expecting and new moms and dads can sign up for a variety of free classes by calling 904-542-BABY (2229). The hospital also offers private birthing suites, skin-to-skin care for cesarean section births, lactation consultants, and prenatal breastfeeding and monthly child birth education classes. For lactation consultants, call the hospital’s lactation clinic at 904-250-6374.



Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville deliver health care and readiness. NH Jacksonville and its five branch health clinics serve 175,000 active duty, active duty family members, and retired service members, including 57,000 patients enrolled with a primary care manager. NMRTC Jacksonville and its five units support warfighters' medical readiness to deploy and clinicians' readiness to save lives. To learn more, visit: https://jacksonville.tricare.mil.