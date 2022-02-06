Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Seizes Heroin Shipment in Gulf of Oman

    Task Force X – Aqaba, Jordan

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Dawson Roth | 220213-N-KZ419-1032 GULF OF AQABA (Feb. 13, 2022) Fast response cutter USCGC Glen

    BAHRAIN

    06.02.2022

    Story by NAVCENT Public Affairs   

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    MANAMA, Bahrain – A U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter seized 310 kilograms of heroin worth an estimated U.S. street value of $11 million from a fishing vessel while conducting patrols in the Gulf of Oman, May 31.

    USCGC Glen Harris (WPC 1144) was operating as part of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, one of four task forces under the Combined Maritime Forces.

    The fast response cutter arrived in the U.S. 5th Fleet region in January and operates from Bahrain where Combined Maritime Forces is headquartered with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet.

    Combined Maritime Forces is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world. The U.S.-led international naval force has 34 member-nations, which have increased regional patrols to locate and disrupt unlawful maritime activity.

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Seizes Heroin Shipment in Gulf of Oman, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Task Force X – Aqaba, Jordan

