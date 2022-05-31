Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Glen Harris Seizure

    USCGC Glen Harris Seizure

    GULF OF OMAN

    05.31.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    GULF OF OMAN (May 31, 2022) Personnel from U.S. Coast Guard fast response
    cutter USCGC Glen Harris (WPC 1144) recover bags of illegal narcotics
    discarded by a fishing vessel interdicted in the Gulf of Oman, May 31. (U.S.
    Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 05:40
    Photo ID: 7249594
    VIRIN: 220601-N-N0146-1001
    Resolution: 4992x2808
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    U.S. Coast Guard Seizes Heroin Shipment in Gulf of Oman

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet

