USCGC Glen Harris Seizure

GULF OF OMAN (May 31, 2022) Personnel from U.S. Coast Guard fast response

cutter USCGC Glen Harris (WPC 1144) recover bags of illegal narcotics

discarded by a fishing vessel interdicted in the Gulf of Oman, May 31. (U.S.

Navy photo)

