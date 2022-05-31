USCGC Glen Harris Seizure

GULF OF OMAN (May 31, 2022) Personnel from U.S. Coast Guard fast response
cutter USCGC Glen Harris (WPC 1144) recover bags of illegal narcotics
discarded by a fishing vessel interdicted in the Gulf of Oman, May 31. (U.S.
Navy photo)
|05.31.2022
|06.02.2022 05:40
|7249594
|220601-N-N0146-1001
|4992x2808
|4.37 MB
|GULF OF OMAN
|16
|0
U.S. Coast Guard Seizes Heroin Shipment in Gulf of Oman
