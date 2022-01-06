Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sill Soldier earns high honors at AFSC

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Story by Christopher Wilson 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    FORT SILL, Oklahoma (June 1 2022) — Chief Warrant Officer 3 Aaron Lang earned High Over All champion in his division at the 61st annual Armed Forces Skeet Championships May 16 -20 2022.

    The event, held annually in Jacksonville Florida, draws shooters from around the world and across all the services to compete at one of the nation’s largest skeet tournaments. Competitors compete in four different gauges 12, 20, 28 and,.410 gauges; doubles, five-man team event and a three-man blind event.

    For Lang, who has not shot with a team since 2018, the invite to participate came as a welcome surprise, he said. With strong showings at past competitions, he was more than excited to participate again.

    “I was well out of practice; I hadn’t pulled the trigger on my shotgun in almost four years and had probably forgotten more than I could remember when it comes to all the fine-tuning required to compete at this high of a level,” said Lang. “It was great just to compete again and do what I could to put the Army team on the winner’s podium.”

    In addition to the HOA title, Lang also earned multiple individual honors including placing second in 12 and .410 gauges.

    For his three-man team, Lang said he was able to partner with three of the best collegiate shooters from the United States Military Academy West Point.

    “It was exciting being the resident old man and defacto team captain shooting beside those cadets, all of whom represented the academy very well,” Lang said. “It is a great opportunity for our branches to compete against one another for the bragging rights for the next year.”

    Lang is a special operations maintenance technician for 100th Brigade Support Battalion, 75th Field Artillery Brigade. He joined the Army National Guard in 1999 and transitioned to active duty in 2005.

    Lang and his team will travel to San Antonio, Texas, Sep. 8 thru Oct. 7 2022, to compete in the World Skeet Championships.

