Chief Warrant Officer 3 Aaron Lang poses with his shotgun. (Photo courtesy of Aaron Lang)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 18:19
|Photo ID:
|7249079
|VIRIN:
|220601-D-FX991-755
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|825.36 KB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sill Soldier earns high honors at AFSC, by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sill Soldier earns high honors at AFSC
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT