Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sill Soldier earns high honors at AFSC

    Sill Soldier earns high honors at AFSC

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Christopher Wilson 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Aaron Lang poses with his shotgun. (Photo courtesy of Aaron Lang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 18:19
    Photo ID: 7249079
    VIRIN: 220601-D-FX991-755
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 825.36 KB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sill Soldier earns high honors at AFSC, by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sill Soldier earns high honors at AFSC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command
    People First
    75th FA
    Fires Center Commanding General
    US Army Garrison Fort Sill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT