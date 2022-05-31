By the power vested in me by the United States Navy, I now pronounce you reenlisted

Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 220527-N-KD414-2557 POINT MUGU, Calif. (May 27, 2022) Capt. Robert “Barr” Kimnach...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 220527-N-KD414-2557 POINT MUGU, Calif. (May 27, 2022) Capt. Robert “Barr” Kimnach III, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), reenlisted a dual-military couple, Aviation Electrician's Mate 1st Class Patrick Frazier, assigned to Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) and his wife, Yeoman 2nd Class Kaleigh Frazier assigned to NBVC, onboard Point Mugu, May 27. NBVC is comprised of three distinct facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and San Nicolas Island. It is the largest employer in Ventura County and actively protects California’s largest coastal wetlands through its award-winning environmental programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Knotts/Released) see less | View Image Page

POINT MUGU, Calif. – Capt. Robert “Barr” Kimnach III, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), reenlisted a dual-military couple, Aviation Electrician's Mate 1st Class Patrick Frazier, assigned to Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) and his wife, Yeoman 2nd Class Kaleigh Frazier assigned to NBVC, onboard Point Mugu, May 27.



"We're proud of the Frazier’s," said Kimnach. "Making a joint-decision to reenlist demonstrates they are aligned with balancing fleet readiness and supporting mutual career goals. I’m sure they are setting the example for others of how to manage a dual-military partnership."



Dual-military couples account for about 7% of active-duty members and about 3% of Reserve/Guard components.



“The “Sun Kings” E-2C static display was the perfect place to hold our reenlistment,” said Patrick. “We met while assigned to Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron One One Six (VAW-116) about 2-years ago.”

Kaleigh said that dual-military couples have the benefit of a shared experience, a basis of strength for many military marriages. But these couples also can face some unique challenges as well when it comes to careers.



“Balancing family and work duty can be a challenge,” said Kaleigh. “But we understood this when we took an oath to serve, and we work smart to request joint-assignments and reach out for support when we need it.”



Spouse co-location assignments are fully supported by the Chief of Naval Personnel and when requested become the highest priority and main duty preference consistent with the needs of the Navy.



While the Frazier’s manage both the benefits and complications of dual-marriage service, they are often entertained by the light-hearted remarks made by their shipmates.



“My shipmates always ask who the LPO is in the family,” said Kaleigh. “Let’s just say all requests are routed through AE1.”



“No comment,” said Patrick (with a smile). “But I can say that reenlisting with my wife is an honor.”



