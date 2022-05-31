Jeremy Lock Gives Military-Exclusive Look At Photography Career on Exchange’s ‘Chief Chat’

DALLAS – The Exchange’s social broadcast, “Chief Chat” is heating up this June.



“Chief Chat,” hosted by Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor, gives the military community a live opportunity to interact with celebrities who support those who serve.



Undersecretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz kicks off the month on June 2. The second-highest ranking civilian in the Department of the Air Force will discuss her life of service as well as Air Force and Space Force priorities.



“Chief Chat” welcomes Grammy-nominated R&B artist Musiq Soulchild on June 7 to discuss his current tour, new music and longstanding support of the military.



Accomplished Air Force Veteran and combat photographer Jeremy Lock joins the chat on June 14 to give a military-exclusive look at capturing the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. He will be joined by his wife, TV personality and entrepreneur D’Andra Simmons, to discuss his podcast “Last Letters.” D’Andra will share her experience as a TV personality and entrepreneur, and give a peek into her YouTube channel, Simply Simmons. Viewers can watch the exclusive interview live at Facebook.com/shopmyexchange at 11 a.m. Central.



Actor Brad Garrett will discuss his new movie, “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” and sheds light on his more than three-decades-long acting career to close out the month at 2 p.m. Central on June 23.



“The Chief Chat lineup is coming in hot this summer,” Osby said. “It’s a special honor to bring an accomplished Veteran, an Air Force leader as well as two amazingly talented entertainers to interact with the military community. The Exchange is looking forward to another great month of interviews.”



To watch new interviews, visit the Exchange’s Facebook page at 11 a.m. Central on Tuesdays or Thursdays each week. For previous episodes and the full guest schedule, visit the Exchange’s Chief Chat Hub page.



Fans can also follow “Chief Chat” and catch up on previous episodes on Facebook, Spotify and YouTube.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



