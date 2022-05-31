U.S. Army Ranger leads way as first Pacific Islander Chemical Corps Warrant Officer

Courtesy Photo | Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert V. Hocog poses with his wife Master Sgt. Jamia Hocog...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert V. Hocog poses with his wife Master Sgt. Jamia Hocog and his sons (from the left) Kalani, Kavien and Keiawe. Hocog is the first Pacific Islander to serve as a U.S. Army Chemical Corps warrant officer. Courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Maryland – An Army Ranger is leading the way as the first Pacific Islander to serve as a U.S. Army Chemical Corps chief warrant officer.



Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert V. Hocog, a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives (CBRNE) expert, helps the U.S. military to stay ready to confront and defeat Weapons of Mass Destruction against near peer adversaries.



Hocog serves on Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Team 2 as a part of the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-headquartered 20th CBRNE Command, the U.S. military premier all hazards headquarters.



Soldiers and civilians from 20th CBRNE Command combat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and allied operations.



WCTs deploy around the world to support combatant commanders, supported commanders and lead federal agencies.



“The role of the WCTs is to educate, advise and assist commanders in the integration and allocation of CBRNE assets within their formations,” said Hocog, adding that serving in WCT 2 enables him to educate and influence leaders from the tactical through strategic levels of command.



A seasoned combat veteran, Hocog previously served as an enlisted Army Ranger and Chemical Corps Soldier in the 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, where he deployed to Iraq four times and Afghanistan four times. He was selected as a Chemical Corps warrant officer in 2012.



The Salinas, California, native is upholding a family tradition of military service through his service in the U.S. Army. His family is originally from Guam.



“I joined the military to continue my family legacy of service to country,” said Hocog. “I have an extensive family lineage across all services of the military. My father served proudly in the Army. Currently, I have a brother serving in the Air Force and my youngest brother is scheduled to attend Army Basic Training in July 2022.”



Hocog said the summit of his Army career so far has been serving in the 75th Ranger Regiment and becoming the first Pacific Islander Chemical Warrant Officer.



“(The highlight) has been making my loved ones proud in becoming the first military officer in the family,” said Hocog. “Adding value to the enlisted and warrant officer cohort through servant leadership is significant because it allows me to inspire those around me and those that will come after me. I strive to leave my mark on this great organization so that I can somehow make it better for future generations to come, such as my younger brother.”



His wife, Master Sgt. Jamia S. Hocog, also serves in 20th CBRNE Command G6, and they have three children together, Kalani, Kavien and Keiawe.



Hocog has previously served at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia; Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington; and Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.



“My favorite duty station was at Hunter Army Airfield with the 1st Battalion 75th Ranger Regiment. It was my favorite because I started my family, career and service there,” said Hocog, adding that he hopes the Army creates billets for CBRNE warrant officers in the U.S. Army Special Operations Command so that he can finish his career where he started it.