WHINSEC Installs 22nd Member to the Institute's Hall of Fame.

Yesterday, WHINSEC personnel honored Peruvian Army Major General Domingo R. Bustamante Zuñiga as he joined the Institute's Hall of Fame.



The WHINSEC Hall of Fame (HOF} recognizes outstanding and lasting contributions of former students and instructors whose significant work, values and contributions reflects greatly upon the Western Hemisphere, Country, Organization, WHINSEC and themselves. Bustamante is an alumni of the Command and General Staff Officer Course, class of 2002, and the Joint Operations Course, class 2011.



His military career extends 38 years, as he entered COL Francisco Bolognesi Military School in Chorrillos in 1984. Commissioned as an Artillery officer in 1988, Bustamante progressed his military career both in the Artillery and the Military Intelligence fields. In 2021 he was promoted to Maj. Gen. and designated as the Commanding General for the Peruvian Army Training and Doctrine Command.