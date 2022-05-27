Navy Recruiter Helps Future Sailors Earn Degree and Build Careers

DENVER (May 27, 2022) – Figuring out what you want to do after high school is not always an easy decision. For Operations Specialist 2nd Class Gabby Graves, she chose college. After earning an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice, she found herself asking, now what? She was burned out looking for a new path. That’s when she began talking to military recruiters.

Graves, who hails from Manteca, California, was looking for more than a job. She wanted to travel, get specialized training, and have the option to return to school. The U.S. Navy gave her all of that, and more.

Raised as the youngest of three sisters by her single-parent mother, Graves had a good childhood, but watched her mother struggle.

“My mother never let her daughters want for anything, but she also worked paycheck to paycheck in dead end jobs,” said Graves. “She wanted a better future for us and impressed upon me to have a career plan. My mom was not excited when I discussed my career plan of joining the United States Navy. It initially put a strain on our relationship. However, my mom is now totally supportive.”

Graves’ first duty station was onboard the Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47), homeported in San Diego. Graves checked onboard as a Seaman and by the end of her first tour had been quickly advanced to Petty Officer 2nd Class.

“I received an EP [Early Promote] on every performance evaluation and worked hard to excel,” she said.

During her time onboard she completed two deployments to the Middle East and Southeast Asia, received the “Battle E” (battle excellence) ribbon, and earned the position of Leading Petty Officer within the operations department. This success cemented her decision to reenlist in 2018 while on her first deployment.

“I was excited to re-enlist,” said Graves. “I knew the Navy was going to be my career when I left for boot camp, so I felt very accomplished to reach what I viewed as a career milestone -- my first re-enlistment.”

Graves also decided to return to college. She now attends Grand Canyon University, where she is 37 credits away from earning her bachelor’s degree in homeland security and emergency management.

Wishing to give back to the community, she volunteers at homeless shelter soup kitchens, park clean-up projects, and recently joined the command color guard, completing 10 events in the past few months.

“Travel and establishing new relationships is largely why I joined the Navy,” said Graves. “This is what brought me to NTAG Rocky Mountain. It’s beautiful out here. I never thought when I entered boot camp that I could be working in a land-locked state while wearing the Navy uniform. However, when this tour is completed it’s time to return to sea. I still have a lot to learn in the OS (Operations Specialist) rate to further my career.”

Graves said her favorite part of Navy Recruiting is helping people find their next chapter in life.

“If I can help that individual move forward in life, I’ve done my job,” said Graves.

While attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Rocky Mountain she has been nominated for Junior Sailor of the Quarter on two occasions, received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and won the last three “Trimester Recruiting Incentive” awards.

“What motivates me is to give back to my mother,” Graves said. “I want her to be proud of me and also to set an example for my children, when I eventually have kids of my own.”

NTAG Rocky Mountain encompasses, the states of Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and parts of Idaho, Nebraska, Kansas and Arizona, providing Navy Recruiting services from more than 30 dispersed offices.

Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2022 Date Posted: 05.27.2022 13:29 Story ID: 421744 Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Recruiter Helps Future Sailors Earn Degree and Build Careers, by Daniel Puleio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.