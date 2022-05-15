Oregon Special Tactics Airmen Save Lives in Idaho

Courtesy Photo | 125th Special Tactics Squadron Airmen work alongside paramedics to prepare two...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 125th Special Tactics Squadron Airmen work alongside paramedics to prepare two patients for transport near Boise, Ida. on May 15, 2022. After completing a day of small arms training, these Oregon Air National Guard Airmen were in a convoy heading to Gowen Field, Ida. when an accident unfolded in front of them. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Two civilians in Idaho are alive today thanks to the quick and skillful reaction of some of America’s most elite service members. After completing a day of small arms training, special tactics Airmen with the 125th Special Tactics Squadron (STS), Oregon Air National Guard, were in a convoy heading to Gowen Field, Ida. on May 15, 2022, when an accident unfolded in front of them.



“We were just driving back to base, I look over and I see it happen, and I tell the driver to pull over.” Said Senior Master Sgt. Stephen Studenny, 125th STS Senior Enlisted Leader. “I was running across the highway on the phone calling the others to grab their gear and I looked back and they were already out of their vehicles running across the median.”



The Airmen’s convoy was on a stretch of I-84 with a speed limit of 80 miles per hour when the crash took place. A motorcycle with two riders was struck from behind, causing extreme injuries to both riders, to include severe head trauma to one.



“If I was ever in a situation with that bad of trauma, those are the guys I want working on me,” said Studenny. “Our guys went straight to work, it’s like second nature. You have over a combined century’s worth of combat experience with the medics that we had on the ground.”



Lives were on the line, and these airmen weren’t just ready to provide care, they were ready to take control of the entire scene to include blocking the road from oncoming traffic with their vehicles, not knowing if they could even move the patients away from harm.



“These guys were in flip flops sprinting across the median ready to flag down traffic and create a road block to protect their teammates and the patients,” said Maj. Alex Nell, 125th STS Commander. “We had guys that blocked and directed traffic, while their teammates simultaneously moved to triage and treat what ended up being two patients. We had four to five pararescuemen and combat controllers working on each patient.”



The STS Airmen quickly snapped into action, assessing and treating injuries with care and rapid precision.



“One patient had really bad road rash, likely broken bones, and experiencing shock, but was responsive. They stabilized the head and neck with organic equipment and established an IV to administer fluids. Simultaneously they got to the other who was in really bad shape. I won’t get into specifics, but it was bad. They assessed the second patient, ended up clearing and establishing an airway, put in intraosseous access for fluid administration, and stabilized the head/neck and pelvis/back for transport while monitoring vitals. They got them both to a point of stability to be able to be transported by ambulance.”



The stars seemingly aligned for these Airmen to witness and be able to quickly and efficiently respond to this accident.



“The fact that those six vehicles just happened to have the equipment, the personnel, and oh by the way the recent relevant training, it’s a series of events that is hard to explain.”



The STS Airmen had conducted tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) training just days before, and thanks to their firing range training the day of the accident, they had even more specialized medical equipment with them.



“Without a shadow of a doubt, and the ICU confirmed it, one of the patients would have died on scene had it not been for [the 125th STS Airmen], and the other patient could have easily died from shock,” said Nell. “The week prior we happened to have just completed our TCCC refresher and hands on cadaver training including everything from controlling arterial bleeding to establishing airways via cricothyrotomy.”



In the time it took for paramedics to arrive, the 125th STS members managed to do what they are expected to do while deployed, while evoking admiration from their leadership.



“I think in Special Tactics we just expect this of our operators and of ourselves. “When you take a step back and put their actions into context, this isn’t a deployed theater with combat operations, this is in the middle of Idaho…and if it hadn’t been for the actions of our guys, one person would be dead, potentially two. I couldn’t be more proud of everything they did. Their selflessness and leadership are second to none”.



These Oregon Guardsmen stationed out of Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. had been conducting full mission profiles among other training in Idaho during annual training as part of the National Guard. As the Air Force Special Tactics motto goes “First There…That Others May Live,” these airmen were un-ironically the first there to ensure others lived.