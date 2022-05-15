125th Special Tactics Squadron Airmen work alongside paramedics to prepare two patients for transport near Boise, Ida. on May 15, 2022. After completing a day of small arms training, these Oregon Air National Guard Airmen were in a convoy heading to Gowen Field, Ida. when an accident unfolded in front of them. (Courtesy photo)
Oregon Special Tactics Airmen Save Lives in Idaho
