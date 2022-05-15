Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Special Tactics Airmen Save Lives in Idaho

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    142nd Wing

    125th Special Tactics Squadron Airmen work alongside paramedics to prepare two patients for transport near Boise, Ida. on May 15, 2022. After completing a day of small arms training, these Oregon Air National Guard Airmen were in a convoy heading to Gowen Field, Ida. when an accident unfolded in front of them. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 11:44
    Photo ID: 7239876
    VIRIN: 220515-Z-F3895-0001
    Resolution: 2438x1354
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Oregon Air National Guard
    125th Special Tactics Squadron
    142nd Wing

