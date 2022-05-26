The 1st Mission Support Command joins other federal and DOD leaders for a Hurricane Rehearsal of Concept Drill hosted by ARNORTH

Photo By Spc. Halayla Vega | SAN ANTONIO, Texas - In preparation for the upcoming hurricane season, Lt. Gen. John...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Halayla Vega | SAN ANTONIO, Texas - In preparation for the upcoming hurricane season, Lt. Gen. John R. Evans Jr., U.S. Army North commander, hosted more than 100 military and civilian leaders both in person and virtually for its Hurricane Rehearsal of Concept Drill here May 25, 2022. “This training is important , the command’s ability to respond and mitigate suffering in the island of Puerto Rico will improve greatly as we deconflict and coordinate with some key federal and Department of Defense partners,” said Col. Carlos Caceres, 1st Mission Support Command commanding officer. Incidents such as Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and U.S Virgin Islands are a common occurrence throughout the hurricane season every year starting June 1 through November 30, in the Caribbean. see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - In preparation for the upcoming hurricane season, Lt. Gen. John R. Evans Jr., U.S. Army North commander, hosted more than 100 military and civilian leaders both in person and virtually for its Hurricane Rehearsal of Concept Drill here May 25.



What is known as ARNORTH was originally named Fifth Army in 1942, their primary mission has always been to conduct homeland defense, civil support operations and theater security cooperation activities.



ARNORTH, partners with federal agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency to conduct Defense Support of Civil Authorities training in response to natural disasters in an effort to save human lives, prevent suffering and mitigate severe property damage.



FEMA is an agency belonging to homeland security and while they are the experts in hurricane response, Department of Defense is always able to supply all of the support they need in order to tackle the most catastrophic hurricane.



“This training is important , the command’s ability to respond and mitigate suffering in the island of Puerto Rico will improve greatly as we deconflict and coordinate with some key federal and Department of Defense partners,” said Col. Carlos Caceres, 1st Mission Support Command commanding officer.



Incidents such as Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and U.S Virgin Islands are a common occurrence throughout the hurricane season every year starting June 1 through November 30, in the Caribbean.



The ROC drill was held to prepare and make sure policies and procedures are in place to protect the Army during the 2022 hurricane season and is a good way for senior leaders to be in one room working through the challenges ahead and try to come up with ways to overcome those challenges.



“We are in a supporting role, that is our mission,” said Caceres. “ Should something happen in Puerto Rico, relief efforts are going to be led by the Puerto Rico Army National Guard while the 1st MSC brings its own capabilities to augment their efforts.”



The 1st MSC maintains constant vigilance for DSCA operations as a resource or capability provider.