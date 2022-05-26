Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 1st Mission Support Command joins other federal and DOD leaders for a Hurricane Rehearsal of Concept Drill hosted by ARNORTH

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Spc. Halayla Vega 

    1st Mission Support Command

    SAN ANTONIO, Texas - In preparation for the upcoming hurricane season, Lt. Gen. John R. Evans Jr., U.S. Army North commander, hosted more than 100 military and civilian leaders both in person and virtually for its Hurricane Rehearsal of Concept Drill here May 25, 2022.

    “This training is important , the command’s ability to respond and mitigate suffering in the island of Puerto Rico will improve greatly as we deconflict and coordinate with some key federal and Department of Defense partners,” said Col. Carlos Caceres, 1st Mission Support Command commanding officer.

    Incidents such as Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and U.S Virgin Islands are a common occurrence throughout the hurricane season every year starting June 1 through November 30, in the Caribbean.

    This work, The 1st Mission Support Command joins other federal and DOD leaders for a Hurricane Rehearsal of Concept Drill hosted by ARNORTH, by SPC Halayla Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

