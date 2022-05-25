37 AS celebrates 80 years

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany –



Airmen from the 37th Airlift Squadron celebrated the unit’s 80th anniversary here May 26.



The 37 AS provides airlift and airdrop capabilities to troops in U.S. European Command, Africa Command and Central Command.



The celebration consisted of a formation flight with nine C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, and a jump with 80 paratroopers from U.S. Army Airborne Brigade Combat teams and the 435th Contingency Response Group.



“Celebrating the 80th anniversary is important because it builds connections to the squadron, and it helps squadron members understand the historical significance,” said Maj. Kyle Gaulthier, 37 AS assistant director of operations.



Over the years, the 37 AS has used a variety of cargo aircraft, the current aircraft being the C-130J Super Hercules.



On Feb. 2, 1942, the 37th Transport Squadron was founded as a U.S. Army Air Corps component. The squadron, located initially at Patterson Field, Ohio, was eventually assigned to Ramstein Air Base in 1994, after many moves worldwide.



The 37 AS has participated in many important missions since its inception. In World War II, the squadron was a crucial player in the airborne assaults on Normandy, France. During Operation Homecoming in 1973, the squadron aided in the repatriation of U.S. prisoners of war from Hanoi. The squadron also conducted airlift operations throughout Operation Desert Shield/Storm in Southwest Asia.



“It’s important that we pass down the history of the 37 AS because it helps us understand our heritage and take pride in our position here,” said Lt. Col. Trevor Hall, 86th Operations Group chief pilot.



Today the "Blue Tail Flies" C130J Super Hercules aircraft and crews continue to provide world class airlift and airdrop capabilities anytime, anywhere.

Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE