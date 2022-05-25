Airmen from the 37th Airlift Squadron celebrated the unit’s 80th anniversary at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 26.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 10:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844947
|VIRIN:
|220526-F-LO621-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109021160
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 37 AS celebrates 80 years, by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
