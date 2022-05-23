VP-8 Participates in Japanese-American Friendship Festival

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 had the honor of participating in the Japanese-American Friendship Festival held on Yokota Air Base on May 21 and 22.



The festival, hosted by the 374th Airlift Wing and the Japanese Self Defense Force (JASDF), symbolized the bilateral alliance between the United States and Japan and provided the platform for a unique cultural exchange.



“We were honored to represent not only our squadron, but also naval aviation at the Friendship Festival,” said Lt. Sean Casey, VP-8’s detachment officer in charge. “The festival goers were incredibly friendly and enthusiastic to learn about the P-8 and the men and women behind it.”



The “Fighting Tigers” of VP-8 brought one of their P-8A Poseidon aircraft to the two-day event. Sailors offered tours of the aircraft, engaged with counterparts in the JASDF and posed for photographs with members of the community.



“I’ve attended the Friendship Festival since I was five years old,” said Kyo Matsuda, a festival goer. “The best part about the festival for me is talking to American service members and taking pictures. I especially like presenting the photos I take of their aircraft as a gift. To me, this is the point of the festival, to extend friendship.”



Over 110,000 people attended the two-day festival which translated to over a 1.5 hour wait to tour aircraft open to the public, including the P-8A Poseidon.



“The wait to see the P-8A submarine hunter was worth it,” said Kurea Suzuki, a festival goer.” “I enjoyed taking a photo with the pilot in the cockpit and walking through the whole plane.”



The Fighting Tigers ,based in Jacksonville, Florida, are operating out of Misawa Air Force Base in Japan. The squadron is conducting maritime patrols and reconnaissance as well as theater outreach operations within the U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 08:02 Story ID: 421569 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VP-8 Participates in Japanese-American Friendship Festival, by PO1 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.