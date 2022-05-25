Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bluejacket of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 3rd Class David Ryan

    05.25.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 23, 2022) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter in an awards ceremony May 6, 2022.
    Master-At-Arms 3rd Class David Ryan, from Escalon, California, was named Bluejacket of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Ryan is Great Lakes’ Security department Charlie section squad leader and patrolman. He has been in the Navy for two and a half years and onboard Great Lakes for two years.
    “It is an honor to have the opportunity to be even be nominated,” said Ryan. “I feel proud to have won, not only for myself, but everyone who has supported me in achieving the success I have here at Naval Station Great Lakes.”
    Ryan works with the NSGL Police Department and Security Department to maintain good order and discipline through enforcement of local, state, and federal laws onboard the installation. His favorite part of his job is being able to help people through rendering medical aid and solving problems in the community. In addition, he enjoys learning from and teaching his fellow Sailors through sharing experiences and life lessons.
    “I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to learn a massive amount of knowledge from my peers and strive to become a subject matter expert in my craft,” said Ryan.
    For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

