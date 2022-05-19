Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSGL Sailor of the Quarter

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (May 19, 2022) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class David Ryan poses for a portrait. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 19:59
    Photo ID: 7238501
    VIRIN: 220519-N-WX604-1007
    Resolution: 3791x5308
    Size: 821.45 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Hometown: ESCALON, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSGL Sailor of the Quarter, by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bluejacket of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 3rd Class David Ryan

    TAGS

    Dress Blues
    SOQ
    Portrait
    Great Lakes
    US Navy
    MA3

