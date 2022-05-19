GREAT LAKES, Il. (May 19, 2022) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class David Ryan poses for a portrait. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 19:59 Photo ID: 7238501 VIRIN: 220519-N-WX604-1007 Resolution: 3791x5308 Size: 821.45 KB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Hometown: ESCALON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSGL Sailor of the Quarter, by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.